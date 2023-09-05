Man Utd offered Chelsea Jadon Sancho during Marc Cucurella discussions

Chelsea were offered the chance to sign Jadon Sancho during talks with Manchester United over a possible deal for Marc Cucurella, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils were interested in acquiring the services of the Spanish full-back in the summer transfer window as Erik ten Hag looked to strengthen his ranks following an injury to Luke Shaw.

Romano claims that during those discussions, United offered Chelsea the chance to sign Sancho as part of a player-swap deal for the former Brighton & Hove Albion defender.

However, in the end, United failed to reach a consensus with Chelsea for Cucurella and Chelsea turned down the chance to sign Sancho. The Red Devils ended up signing Sergio Reguilon from Tottenham Hotspur on deadline day.

On the other hand, Mauricio Pochettino’s team signed Cole Palmer from Manchester City in a surprise deal. The 21-year-old was highly-rated at City but decided to join Chelsea in search of regular football.

Chelsea were right to snub Sancho

As for Sancho, he has failed to make a mark in the Premier League. United signed the winger from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2021, but the 23-year-old has failed to live up to the standards he set in Germany.

Ten Hag recently dropped Sancho from the squad for the games against Arsenal. After the 3-1 loss, the Dutch manager revealed that the English national was not selected due to his performance in training.

However, Sancho hit back at Ten Hag with a post on social media. The winger feels he has been made a scapegoat at United. It will be interesting to see how the situation will affect the former Dortmund star and Dutch manager’s relationship.

At Chelsea, the forward line is already stacked with an abundance of talent out wide. The Blues lack is a prolific goalscorer in their ranks, so there was no need to bring in an out-of-form winger like Sancho.