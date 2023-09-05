Franck Kessie turned down proposed £11m move to Man Utd this summer

Manchester United were ‘snubbed’ by Franck Kessie in the recently concluded transfer window, as he signed for Al-Ahli from Barcelona instead, according to Relevo (h/t Express).

Erik ten Hag had identified the 26-year-old as his top target as he looked to strengthen his midfield options and Man Utd were among a host of clubs who made their interest known.

Kessie was put up for sale by Barcelona this summer just 12 months after joining the Blaugrana as a free agent. United were interested in the Ivorian’s services but faced competition from Inter Milan among others.

However, according to Relevo via the Express, Kessie ‘snubbed’ a move to Man Utd in favour of a switch to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli, who paid Barcelona £11m for the midfielder. United had tabled a similar bid but the former AC Milan star preferred a move to the Middle East.

Kessie made a name for himself in Italy at the Rossoneri. The midfielder was a key player at San Siro for five years. He won the Scudetto with the Serie A giants in the 2021/22 season.

Missing out on Kessie would have been a blow to Man Utd but Saudi Arabia has managed to sign some of the world’s biggest stars over the last few months. Players like Neymar, Sadio Mane, Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo are all in the Saudi Pro League.

United got Amrabat inseatd

United managed to reinforce his squad on deadline day with the addition of Sofyan Amrabat. The Morocco international was signed from Fiorentina. The Red Devils also got Mason Mount from Chelsea this summer.

Mount has had a slow start to life in Manchester. The England international has struggled to make an impact under the Dutch manager so far. Amrabat is yet to feature for his new club but fans will hope he can make a positive impact after a disappointing opening to the new campaign.

Kessie’s pedigree dwindled during his time at Barcelona. The midfielder was a bit part player for the La Liga giants. Therefore, getting Amrabat looks like a better deal for United overall.