Pundit urges Tottenham to sign Brighton star Evan Ferguson

Former midfielder turned pundit Jamie O’Hara has urged Tottenham Hotspur to sign Evan Ferguson from Brighton and Hove Albion to replace Harry Kane.

After cashing-in on the 30-year-old, Spurs has opted to purchase Brennan Johnson from Nottingham Forest on deadline day in a £47m deal. Although he can play as a centre-forward, the Welsh international is more comfortable playing out wide.

Ange Postecoglou started the season with Richarlison as the striker but after his underwhelming performances, the Australian boss changed his plan and opted to use Son Heung-min – who is a winger by traits – through the middle in the last game. That move turned out to be a great success as the South Korean scored a hat-trick against Burnley last weekend.

However, speaking on Sky Sports, O’Hara has stated that Tottenham should sign a new striker to replace Kane and they should make a move for Ferguson.

The pundit further claims that the Brighton star is a tremendous player and has a similar playing style to Kane so he would be an ideal replacement for the Englishman.

Ferguson to Tottenham

O’Hara also says that the 18-year-old is likely to cost a fee of around £80m-£100m and Spurs should invest the money that they have managed to generate by selling Kane to lure the Irishman to the newly renovated White Hart Lane next summer.

O’Hara said:

“I think he’s tremendous. Been talking about him for a couple of years now and he’s absolutely sensational, he’s got everything. He reminds me of Harry Kane, but better, because Kane wasn’t even playing Premier League at that age. “He’s very much in the mould of Kane. He’s another £80-100m player. I don’t know where Brighton keep digging these players. If Tottenham have anything about them next summer, then next summer, sign Ferguson for whatever it takes. We know Brighton sell. Tottenham should go sign him, spend the Kane money on him. He’s the future.”

Ferguson is a highly talented forward and has already showcased glimpses of his talent in the Premier League in recent times so he would be a great coup for Tottenham if they eventually manage to secure his signature.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether they opt to formalise their interest in acquiring his service in the upcoming transfer window.