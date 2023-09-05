Man Utd suffer injury blow as Amrabat joins with back issue

Manchester United have suffered a fresh injury blow as a back injury was detected on new signing Sofyan Amrabat during his medical before the deal got done on deadline day.

The Red Devils have currently been stung with injury problems as Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Mason Mount, Kobiee Mainoo and Amad Diallo are all sidelined with their respective issues.

New signing Rasmus Hojlund also joined the club with a back injury and he had to wait several weeks before making his debut for United against Arsenal.

Now, according to the report by The Athletic, Man Utd have found themselves in a similar situation with Amrabat as it was with Hojlund as United detected a back injury on the Moroccan during his medical test on deadline day. But, the Red Devils eventually decided to go through with the move as the injury didn’t look to be anything serious.

It has been suggested that Amrabat has a history of back issues as he played last year’s Qatar World Cup with that injury and even took painkillers to play in the round of 16 encounter against Spain. So, his injury may have now aroused and this issue could now delay his Man Utd debut.

Amrabat injury issue

After a long-standing saga, Man Utd have managed to secure Amrabat’s signature in a loan deal plus there is an option to make the move permanent next summer. So, there is excitement among the United fans about his arrival but his injury news has now become a real concern.

Thankfully, the club football is currently in a halt due to international fixtures and it will allow him to recover before United’s crucial fixture against Brighton and Hove Albion after the hiatus.

But, the 27-year-old has been called up for Morocco’s upcoming fixtures in the AFCON qualifying rounds and it is going to be interesting to see whether he features for his national team.

It is a bit strange that a back issue is detected on Amrabat as he reportedly didn’t train with Fiorentina’s first team during the pre-season and didn’t play a single game either after returning from summer break. So, his injury is seemingly a long-standing one and if that were to be the case, then that is really concerning.

Nevertheless, the Old Trafford faithful will be hoping that Amrabat will be able to recover from his problem and will make his debut for United on September 16th in Man Utd’s first game after the international break.