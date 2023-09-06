Romano claims Tottenham were indeed interested in Gallagher

Tottenham Hotspur were indeed interested in signing Chelsea star Conor Gallagher in the recently concluded summer transfer window, as per the transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Spurs were reportedly looking to sign a new midfielder to strengthen their engine room this summer and Gallagher was thought to be on Ange Postecoglou’s wish-list.

It has even been reported that the North London club submitted an official proposal worth around £40m on deadline day to lure the Englishman away from Stamford Bridge.

However, writing on Twitter, Romano has reported that although Spurs’ interest in Gallagher was genuine, they didn’t make a formal offer on deadline day to purchase him.

The journalist further claims that Tottenham were considering the 23-year-old as an alternative option if they sold Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, but they were never close to selling the Denmark international. So, they didn’t push forward with a deal to sign Gallagher this summer.

Gallagher to Tottenham

Romano wrote:

“Understand Tottenham did not send any formal bid for Conor Gallagher on Deadline Day. Interest was there but no £40m proposal despite reports. Talks were not advancing as Spurs were never really close to selling Hojbjerg to Atlético. Chelsea, happy to count on Conor.”

Gallagher is a versatile player as he can play anywhere across the middle of the park. He is dynamic, technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, can create chances for attackers, has the ability to chip-in with some important goals and also works extremely hard without possession.

The 23-year-old is an excellent player and possesses high potential so he would have been a shrewd signing for Tottenham to bolster their engine room had they managed to secure his signature this summer.

So, after deciding not to acquire his service in this transfer window, it is going to be interesting to see whether Tottenham opt to make a concrete approach to sign Gallagher in the upcoming window.

Meanwhile, Spurs have started the new campaign brilliantly under the new boss Ange Postecoglou’s guidance, accumulating 10 points in the first four Premier League games.

The North Londoners will be hoping that Tottenham will be able to keep their momentum going after the international break when they face off against Sheffield United ahead of the derby versus Arsenal.