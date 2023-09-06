Jorginho’s agent opens door for Serie A return

The representative of Arsenal star Jorginho has refused to rule out the midfielder’s return to Italy in future.

The 31-year-old joined the Gunners from London rivals Chelsea during the 2023 January transfer window and he was regularly involved in the second half of last season. However, his minutes have drastically reduced with the arrivals of Declan Rice and Kai Havertz and he has played only 17 minutes in the top-flight this campaign.

Speaking to Kiss Kiss Napoli (via Tutto Napoli), agent Joao Santos described his client Jorginho as a player with ‘unique’ characteristics and believes he has a future with the Italian national side despite being snubbed by new head coach Luciano Spalletti. He added that the door has not closed for the midfielder’s return to Italian football.

He said: “Jorginho’s characteristics are unique and needed by every team in the world. When the manager [Spalletti] needs that, he will call Jorge. Italy is always in our hearts. Never say never. If there’s an Italian team that needs Jorge and his characteristics, we’ll see what happens.”

Future exit

Jorginho started the current season as the third-choice holding midfielder in the Arsenal squad behind Declan Rice and Thomas Partey. Partey picked up a muscular injury in training this month, and reports have claimed that he could be out of action for at least six months. His comeback could take longer if Arsenal are more cautious with him.

The Italian has been limited to cameo appearances for the club this season, but he should be involved in a better capacity after the international break with Partey’s absence. In the long-term, Jorginho could contemplate a possible return to Serie A where he played for Hellas Verona and Napoli before he arrived in London with Chelsea.

The experienced star has been linked with a reunion with his former Napoli and Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri, who is currently at Lazio. Santos dismissed the midfielder’s chances of leaving for the Serie A club this summer, but it could happen in future. Jorginho could also be tempted to rejoin Napoli if the opportunity arises.