Saudi Arabian club interested in signing Man Utd star Sancho

A Saudi Arabian club is reportedly showing an active interest in signing Manchester United star Jadon Sancho this summer, as per the transfer journalist Rudy Galetti.

The 23-year-old joined the Red Devils back in 2021 in a £73m deal after enjoying stellar time with Borussia Dortmund. However, the move hasn’t panned out for the Englishman as he has been struggling to showcase his best in the Premier League since the switch.

Erik ten Hag has recently slammed Sancho publicly for his lack of effort during the training session and as a result of that, he decided to exclude the 23-year-old from the matchday squad against Arsenal last Sunday.

However, the winger didn’t take the criticism sportingly and decided to hit back at the Dutchman on Social media, saying he believes he did well during the training and has been made a ‘scapegoat’.

Following this incident speculation surrounding Sancho’s future continues to grow and it has been suggested that the club have been upset by the youngster’s behaviour so they are planning to take disciplinary action against him.

Sancho could leave Man Utd

Ten Hag has previously shown ruthlessness when he opted to let Cristiano Ronaldo leave after the Portuguese’s explosive interview with Piers Morgan. So, the question mark is how the former Ajax boss deals with Sancho’s situation this time around.

Writing on Twitter, Galetti has reported that A Saudi Arabian side is looking to take advantage of this situation and lure Sancho away from Old Trafford this summer.

The journalist further claims that the winger has already received an official proposal from the Saudi club so it is going to be interesting to see whether Sancho opts to leave Man Utd and move to the Middle East.

Galetti wrote:

“A Saudi Arabian club is exploring the opportunity to sign Jadon Sancho and just sent an official offer to the Man United player. Evaluations ongoing: evolving situation.”

The transfer window for the Saudi teams remains open so they can continue doing business over the coming days. Therefore, they can manage to secure Sancho’s signature if United opt to let him leave.

However, Man Utd are currently short in numbers in their attacking department and letting the Englishman leave will make it even thinner. So, Man Utd would be better off keeping Sancho at the club, given they can’t sign a replacement for him at the moment should he moves away.