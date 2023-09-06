Tottenham set to offload Hugo Lloris by terminating contract

Tottenham Hotspur are set to terminate the contract of long-severing skipper Hugo Lloris as the 36-year-old is not part of manager Ange Postecolgou’s plans this season, according to Football Insider.

The online news portal claims that Lloris will not be reintegrated into the Spurs squad and the club are still hoping to find a buyer for the experienced goalkeeper with clubs in Saudia Arabia, Russia and Turkey still able to buy players.

The former France international has just one year left on his £100,000-a-week contract with the North Londoners and if Spurs can’t sell him this month, they are ready to terminate his contract to get him off the books.

Lloris joined Tottenham from Ligue 1 side Lyon in 2012. He has racked up 444 appearances and kept 151 clean sheets for the club in all competitions.

Last season, Lloris conceded 45 goals in 31 appearances in all competitions and made the most errors (four) leading to goals in the top flight as Spurs finished 8th in the Premier League table – missing out on Europe.

The Frenchman, who was hampered by injuries last term, played a key role in helping his country win the FIFA World Cup in 2018, beating Croatia in the final. He led France to another global showpiece final last year but lost on penalty’s to Lionel Messi’s Argentina after a 3-3 draw.

Surplus to requirement

According to Football Insider, Lloris is deemed surplus to requirements by new Tottenham boss Postecolgou following the signing of Guglielmo Vicario from Serie A side Empoli on a five-year contract.

The 26-year-old impressed in his two years at Empoli and emerged as one of the best shot-stoppers in Italy. He helped his club finish 12 points clear of the drop zone last season as he conceded just 39 goals in 31 league appearances, keeping seven clean sheets in the process.

Vicario earned his first call-up to the Italy squad in September last year but he was an unused substitute in their 1-0 home defeat by England in European Championship qualifiers.

He has started Tottenham’s first four league games of the new season, conceded four goals, and kept two clean sheets so far. The highly-rated goalkeeper is the club’s first choice while Fraser Forster is serving as his understudy.

Lloris has been frozen out by Postecolgou and the ruthless Aussie has decided it’s time to part ways with the long-serving Tottenham star.

