Man Utd made proposal to sign Joao Felix this summer

Manchester United reportedly made a formal offer to sign Joao Felix this summer, as per the Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo.

The Red Devils prioritised strengthening the attack in the recently concluded transfer window and initially identified Harry Kane as the primary target. But after realising that it would be impossible to lure him to Old Trafford, Erik ten Hag’s side opted to sign Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta.

However, despite signing the Dane, the Dutch boss was seemingly looking to bring in another attacker to add depth to the frontline and earmarked Felix as a serious option.

According to the report by Mundo Deportivo, United were looking to sign Felix this summer and even submitted an official proposal to persuade him to move to Old Trafford on a loan deal. However, the player was keen on playing for Barcelona so he refused to join the record Premier League champions.

Man Utd wanted Felix

After being impressed by Felix’s displays for SL Benfica, Atletico Madrid opted to break the bank and sign him for a whopping £108m deal back in 2019.

However, after moving to the Spanish capital, the 23-year-old struggled to showcase his best for the Rojiblancos over the last few years. He spent out on loan at Chelsea during the second part of last season, but his displays didn’t convince the West London club to sign him on a permanent deal. Now, it remains to be seen how he performs under Xavi Hernandez at Barcelona.

Although the striker has been struggling to showcase his best in recent times, he is a talented player and possesses high potential. So, he would have been a solid signing for Man Utd to bolster the attack had they managed to secure his signature this summer, but unfortunately he was desperate to join the Blaugrana and eventually managed to fulfil his wish on deadline day.

Meanwhile, following an agonising 3-1 defeat against Arsenal last weekend, Man Utd have now fallen behind in the top-four race, sitting 11th in the league with six points from four games.

So, Ten Hag’s side will be hoping to return to winning ways in their next game when they welcome Brighton and Hove Albion at Old Trafford in the Premier League before travelling to the Allianz Stadium to take on Bayern Munich in the Champions League. So, two tough fixtures lie ahead for United after the international break.