Chelsea made £23m bid for Club Brugge winger Antonio Nusa



According to Evening Standard, Chelsea are monitoring Club Brugge winger Antonio Nusa, having had a bid rejected for him on deadline day.

The London giants had a busy summer transfer window. They invested close to £400 million on signings, and this included the purchases of several young and upcoming talents. As per Evening Standard, Chelsea attempted to sign Nusa for £23 million on deadline day last week, but their offer was rejected.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side had plans of sending the teenager back on loan to the Belgian outfit, but it did not materialise. Chelsea did not make an improved bid for the 18-year-old winger, having failed to offload either Ian Maatsen or Conor Gallagher before the transfer window officially closed.

Evening Standard claim that Chelsea continue to keep tabs on the promising talent from Norway, but they face increased competition from an estimated 20 clubs. The club tried to beat the queue to the youngster’s signature this summer, but their task could be difficult in future windows.

Promising talent

Chelsea made many changes to the first-team squad during the recent transfer window, but they also brought in several youngsters with budding potential. A number of them including Diego Moreira and Angelo were loaned out, and they could have followed the same strategy with Nusa as well.

Nusa has made 46 appearances for Club Brugge in his young career. He has accumulated 4 goals and 3 assists. His statistics are not exemplary, but he has impressed with some key attributes. The 18-year-old has excellent dribbling qualities and also has the ability to make key passes in the final 3rd.

The teenager likes to work hard on the defensive part of his game. He has made several successful tackles in his short career and has an aerial presence despite being 180cm. Chelsea were keen on landing him ahead of other European rivals, and are likely to try again in January. He may cost a higher sum.