Tottenham offered chance to sign Fulham’s Tosin Adarabioyo

Tottenham Hotspur have been presented with an opportunity to complete a move for Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo in the January transfer window, according to Football Insider.

The report says Spurs were interested in signing Adarabioyo in the summer and were battling it out with AS Monaco over a deal for the 6ft 4inch centre-back.

The Ligue 1 side had an offer worth £9m (€10m) rejected by Fulham after their first bid in the region of £6m (€7m) plus add-ons was also dismissed by the London-based side.

Tottenham were also showing a keen interest in signing the 25-year-old during the final days of the window as Ange Postecoglou looked to bring in another defender to replace Davinson Sanchez – who joined Galatasaray.

Adarabioyo was frozen out of the Fulham squad and made to train away from the first team as it looked increasingly likely that he would secure a move away from Craven Cottage before the window closed.

However, a move failed to materialise and Adarabioyo ended up staying at Fulham. But Football Insider says he’s burned his bridges at the Cottagers and is unlikely to force his way back into Marco Silva’s plans.

The Englishman has just one year left on his current contract and the report says the door has now opened for Tottenham to agree a cut-price deal in January as Fulham will look to cash-in.

Adarabioyo is yet to start a game this season and has made just one substitute appearance in the Premier League having been left out of the squad entirely for their first two matches.

He racked up 29 appearances and scored once across all competitions last season. Since moving to Craven Cottage, Adarabioyo has featured in 107 games and made five goal contributions in all competitions.

Defensive reinforcement

Tottenham have sold defender Davinson Sanchez to Galatasaray, bringing his six-year stay at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium to an end. The 27-year-old’s exit has created a gap in Postecoglou’s squad and a new addition in January is expected despite the signing of centre-backs Micky van de Ven and Ashley Phillips this summer.

Sanchez had not started a Premier League game this term under Postecoglou as he was deemed surplus to requirements by the former Celtic manager.

Eric Dier is also expected to leave Spurs over the next year so a new centre-back is required and Football Insider suggests that Tottenham could sign Adarabioyo is January.

