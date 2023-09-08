Man Utd target Jean-Clair Todibo ‘happy’ to stay at Nice this summer

Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo has confirmed he ‘listened’ to ‘good opportunities’ in the summer amid reports linking him with a move to Manchester United.

As per the Manchester Evening News, the Red Devils wanted to sign the £35m-rated French national after identifying the 23-year-old as a potential replacement for Harry Magure.

The England international was linked with a move to West Ham in the summer and United accepted a £30m bid from the Londoners. Todibo was lined-up as a potential replacement but any proposed move fell through after Maguire refused to join the Hammers.

Todibo has confirmed he ‘listened’ to ‘very good opportunities’ to move elsewhere during the summer window. However, the centre-back insists he is happy to stay at Nice.

Speaking to Maxifoot via MEN, the defender said:

“I’m very happy to have stayed honestly. Staying in Nice was one of the options, and I’m very happy here. The club has brought me a lot. “I had opportunities elsewhere, I listened to them like any human being would have done, it was very good opportunities. But staying in Nice suits me, wonderfully, it’s great for me, I feel good here.”

Todibo has had a fascinating journey in his career so far. At a young age, the Frenchman got a move to Barcelona after showcasing a lot of potential. However, the defender was unable to make a mark at the Blaugrana.

After a few loan spells away from the La Liga giants, Todibo joined Nice in 2021. In France, the centre-back has been able to showcase his best form and has been a key player at the Allianz Riviera.

United lack quality in depth in defence

Todibo would have been an exciting signing had Man Utd been able to sign him as a replacement for Maguire. Erik ten Hag needs a promising young centre-back in his ranks as he lacks a long-term replacement for Raphael Varane.

Lisandro Martinez and Varane have been Erik ten Hag’s preferred partnership in the backline. Victor Lindelof seems to be the Dutch manager’s chosen backup with Maguire now well down the pecking order.

The 30-year-old did feature against Arsenal last weekend as United finished the game at the Emirates with Maguire and Jonny Evans in central defence after Martinez joined Varane on the sidelines.

With most of their central defenders approaching the end of their careers, United need to bring through some youth and Tadibo would be a great addition if they could sign him in future windows.