Chelsea interested in signing Habib Diarra



According to Football Insider, Chelsea are keeping tabs on Strasbourg midfielder Habib Diarra after blocking his move to Wolverhampton Wanderers this summer.

The London giants currently have a special relationship with Strasbourg as they are owned by Todd Boehly’s consortium. Angelo was loaned out to the French outfit in the last transfer window, and we could see several more players pursuing the same route to secure valuable first-team experience.

There is also the possibility that Chelsea could sign young players from the Ligue 1 outfit in the coming years, and Football Insider claim that Diarra could join the Blues in future. The Premier League club consider him as a top talent, and were not keen on him moving to Midlands with Wolves.

Future prospect

Diarra has made 37 appearances for Strasbourg at the age of 19. He has the ability to play anywhere in midfield, but has also featured from the right wing. His versatility suggests that he could be a top player in future.

Chelsea started off with signing experienced stars under co-owner Boehly, but the transfer focus has changed in the last nine months. The priority has been on landing young stars, who have plenty of potential.

The club have also looked at signing unknown emerging talents, who could break into the first-team in the next few years. Diarra could fit into the category as he already has the ability to play in several roles.

Diarra, who made his France Under-21 debut this week, has been good with his distribution and knack for winning duels. He is also good in controlling the game and does not give away possession easily.

He should improve playing for a bigger team in future. With Chelsea’s relationship with Strasbourg, they may allow him to develop for a while before making a formal approach to land his signature.

Chelsea clearly have an advantage over potential suitors in the race to the sign the youngster.