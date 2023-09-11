Souness sceptical over Man Utd’s decision to sign Hojlund

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness has slammed Manchester United over the decision to sign Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta this summer.

The Red Devils struggled with goal-scoring issues last term so they prioritised strengthening their frontline in the recently concluded transfer window.

Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen were reportedly the record Premier League champions’ primary targets. But Man Utd were priced out of a deal to sign either of their key targets so they eventually opted to purchase the Denmark international by spending a fee of around £72m this summer.

Hojlund joined the club with a back problem so his debut was delayed and he eventually made his first appearance for Erik ten Hag’s side in the defeat against Arsenal just before the international break.

He looked promising in that encounter when he was introduced in the second half after replacing Anthony Martial. So, there is optimism among the United fans that he will be able to resolve Man Utd’s goal-scoring issues going forward.

However, during an interview with the Express, Souness stated that Hojlund hasn’t proved his worth at the highest level yet so he is unlikely to strengthen United’s frontline and Ten Hag’s side won’t be any better than last season with the youngster in the starting eleven.

The pundit further says that spending a whopping £72m to purchase Hojlund is a huge ‘gamble’ by Man Utd, considering he doesn’t have a ‘proven track record’.

Souness said:

“I don’t think Manchester United are going to be any better than they were last season. They’ve spent £72m on a young centre-forward in Rasmus Hojlund, who has not got a great goalscoring record. “Now he’s come to a league where it’s really tough to get goals. I might be wrong but that’s one hell of a gamble for somebody that doesn’t have a proven track record.”

This isn’t anything new that Souness delivers a critical view on United’s recruits in recent years, however, the real concern is that his prediction has turned out to be true on several occasions.

But, Hojlund has showcased that he has the right mentally to thrive in pressure situations – which he will be in at Man Utd. He also is a highly talented forward and possesses the potential to become one of the best attackers if he remains injury-free and continues to develop his career.

So, the United fans will be hoping that Souness’ prediction regarding Hojlund would be wrong and the 20-year-old will turn out to be a successful addition to Man Utd.