Arsenal handed boost with Gabriel back in Brazil training



According to Standard Sport, Arsenal have been handed a fitness boost with Gabriel Magalhaes involved in full training with Brazil ahead of their World Cup qualifier against Peru.

The centre-back made his maiden competitive appearance for the Selecao last week as they won 5-1 against Bolivia. In the same game, Gabriel suffered an injury scare and was substituted in the 84th minute. He was spotted wearing an ice pack on his right thigh, but it seems that was just a precaution.

As per Standard Sport, the 25-year-old is back in team training with Brazil ahead of the upcoming World Cup qualifier versus Peru. This is good news for Arsenal ahead of their Premier League meeting against Everton.

Timely boost

Gabriel started the current season on the bench and made 2 cameo appearances in the first 3 league games. However, he was back in the starting line-up against Manchester United at home before the international break.

The Brazilian showed his class with a strong performance alongside William Saliba in central defence and he will be aiming to carry the good form when his team take on Everton away from home on Sunday afternoon.

Arsenal have not had the best time at Goodison Park in the previous 5 seasons. They have been on the losing side on 4 occasions with the other game ending in a draw. They face another big challenge on their hands.

Everton have had a poor start to the season and are currently 18th with 1 point on the board. However, they tend to turn up for their home games versus Arsenal. The onus is on the Gunners to end the winless streak.

The availability of Gabriel is a timely boost for Arsenal, who are currently without Jurrien Timber with a serious knee injury while Thomas Partey is another noticeable absentee. He is out for weeks with a groin issue.