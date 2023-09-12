Liverpool weighing up January swoop for Johan Bakayoko

Liverpool are reportedly weighing up a swoop for PSV Eindhoven star Johan Bakayoko in the winter window, as per Football Insider.

After enjoying a promising campaign for the Eredivisie giants last season, scoring five goals and registering as many assists in 17 league starts, the 20-year-old has attracted the attention of several Premier League clubs in recent times.

Brentford made a firm approach to sign the Belgian this summer and was even close to agreeing on a £34m deal with PSV. However, the youngster rejected the move as he is keen on playing in the Champions League having helped his side qualify for this competition this season.

However, according to the report by Football Insider, PSV could be forced to sell Bakayoko in January if they fail to get past the group stage and Liverpool are looking to sign him by taking advantage of this situation.

The report further claims that Liverpool have already started doing ‘due diligence’ about the player ahead of a potential move.

Bakayoko to Liverpool

Liverpool might be lining up Bakayoko as a potential option to replace Mohamed Salah in-case they are forced to cash-in on the Egyptian – who has heavily been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia.

Al-Ittihad are keen on signing the 31-year-old and they even submitted an official proposal worth around £150m this summer. However, Liverpool were keen on keeping hold of their star man so they rejected the offer.

However, it has been suggested that Nuno Espirito Santo’s side remain interested in purchasing Salah and they could return with an improved bid to sign the African in January.

Liverpool have seemingly started to explore options in the market to replace Salah if they opt to let him leave over the coming months as they have been linked with a few wingers in recent times with Nico Williams and Leroy Sane being among them but, it appears Bakayoko is on their radar as well.

The Belgian is a left-footed right-winger – who is quick, technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, has the ability to create chances for fellow attackers, can finish off his chances and also works hard without possession.

So, Bakayoko possesses the necessary attributes to flourish in the Premier League and he would be a shrewd signing for Liverpool should they eventually opt to secure his signature in the January window.