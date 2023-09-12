Fabrizio Romano confirms Chelsea interest in Cherki



According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea were among clubs that expressed an interest in Lyon star Rayan Cherki, but there was nothing concrete.

The London giants had a huge spending spree this summer where they paid around £400 million on signings. This included the purchase of Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku and Cole Palmer to bolster the attack. Cherki was another forward linked with a move to Chelsea, but speaking to Caught Offside, Romano said that there was no offer.

Chelsea have been following the £43 million star, but Romano insists that he is not a priority target, he said: “Lyon also have plenty of interest in star player Rayan Cherki, he’s appreciated by many clubs.”

“I’m not allowed to share the names of the clubs who were in discussions over Cherki in the summer right now, it’s still a secret, but I can say he’s a player Chelsea have been following.”

“There have been a lot of rumours this week, but it was never anything concrete between Chelsea and Lyon. The main talks between Chelsea and Lyon were over Bradley Barcola, not Cherki, it’s not something imminent or a priority target for Chelsea.”

Unlikely deal

Chelsea were linked with Cherki during the back end of the summer transfer window, but no proposal was made. Instead, they went on to sign Palmer from Manchester City before the deadline.

Palmer was only a fringe player for Pep Guardiola’s side, but the Englishman definitely has potential. He can play in central or attacking midfield and can also operate from the right wing.

The decision to buy him probably closes the door on Cherki’s arrival. The club have already invested on several playmakers in the squad, and a marquee striker could be Chelsea’s next target.

Jackson has been ineffective in leading the line for Chelsea so far. He has just 1 goal to his name from his first 4 appearances, and has been guilty of missing several clear-cut scoring opportunities.

Nkunku could start up front when he returns from a long-term knee injury, but Chelsea still need a marquee centre-forward that could guarantee them goals in almost every league game.