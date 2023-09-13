Real Madrid eye Liverpool and Chelsea target Bruno Guimaraes

Liverpool and Chelsea face further competition for the signature of Bruno Guimaraes as Real Madrid are now eyeing the Newcastle United star, according to reports via Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo.

Liverpool and Chelsea have been linked with a move for the 25-year-old in recent weeks with reports suggesting the duo tried to sign Guimaraes during the summer transfer window.

The Premier League giants are tipped to renew their interest in the midfielder either in January or next summer but the report says they’ll now face competition from Real Madrid.

However, Newcastle do not want to lose the South American and are keen on securing his long-term future. The Brazilian’s current contract is set to expire in the summer of 2026, but the Magpies intend to extend his deal.

Guimaraes signed for Newcastle in January 2022 from Olympique Lyon. The influx of money after the Tyneside outfit’s takeover has helped them sign some quality players over the last few windows.

However, Guimaraes has arguably been the best of the lot for Newcastle. The midfielder has been pivotal to their success under Eddie Howe. They are set to make a return to Champions League football after finishing fourth in the Premier League last season.

Therefore, it would not be a surprise to see the Magpies demand a massive fee to part ways with Guimaraes. As per the report, Howe’s team want at least £100 million. Who could blame the Tyneside outfit for making such demands, considering the current climate of the market?

Liverpool and Chelsea’s midfield overhaul

Both Liverpool and Chelsea had somewhat of a midfield overhaul this summer. Jurgen Klopp lost the likes of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho. On the other hand, Mauricio Pochettino has had to start from scratch after the departure of key players like N’Golo Kante, Mason Mount and Mateo Kovacic.

But both teams have made some exciting additions to their engine room. Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai already look like quality signings at Liverpool. The Reds also completed moves for Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have spent big money on Enzo Fernandez, Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo over the last two transfer windows.

However, both Liverpool and Chelsea are expected to continue spending as they look to close the gap on Man City and Guimaraes would be a superb signing for either club if they could land him in future.