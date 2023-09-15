Chelsea ‘dream’ of Victor Osimhen transfer in case of UCL qualification

Chelsea ‘dream’ of signing Napoli striker Victor Osimhen next summer if they can make a return to the Champions League, according to Il Mattino (h/t football.london).

The Blues are one of several top clubs looking to make a move for the Nigeria international next year. It is understandable that the West London club want to add the 24-year-old to their ranks, considering he’s developed into one of the best strikers in the world.

The report says Chelsea are ‘dreaming’ of signing Osimhen next summer. However, to stand any chance of winning the race for his signature, Chelsea need to make sure they can secure Champions League football for next season. A player of Osimhen’s calibre will want to be involved in the most prestigious club competition if he does end up leaving Naples.

Chelsea will also need to be prepared to spend big as Napoli want at least £150 million for the Nigerian hitman. But with his contract expiring in 2025, they may need to lower that valuation next summer if Osimhen doesn’t sign a new deal in the coming months.

Napoli signed Osimhen in the summer of 2020 from LOSC Lille. After a couple of decent seasons with the Serie A giants, the striker came into his own in the previous campaign. The forward helped the Naples-based club lift the Scudetto after over three decades.

Osimhen the answer to Chelsea’s problems?

What Chelsea are seemingly lacking at the moment is a goalscorer. Osimhen showcased his prolificity last season, scoring 31 goals in 39 appearances in all competitions for Luciano Spalletti’s team.

Therefore, the Blues could do with someone like Osimhen at their disposal. As things stand, Pochettino has had to rely on Nicolas Jackson to lead the line. However, the Senegalese international’s performances so far have lacked the cutting edge in the final third.

Christopher Nkunku put in some encouraging displays during pre-season, but the France international picked up a serious injury and will miss the majority of the campaign. Armando Broja has also been on the sidelines for some time.

With Chelsea’s poor start to the season, it looks difficult to envisage them finishing in a UCL spot in the league. However, if they do achieve that goal, it remains to be seen whether Osimhen will want to sign for them.