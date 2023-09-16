Romano: Liverpool hold ‘positive’ talks to sign Andre

Liverpool remain keen to sign Fluminense midfielder Andre despite missing out on him during the summer transfer window, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The Reds wanted to sign the Brazil international in the summer as Jurgen Klopp overhauled his midfield. However, Fluminense rebuffed the Merseyside’s approach for the 22-year-old as they had no intention of selling until January.

Subsequently, Liverpool turned their attention to Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia but lost out to Chelsea. Ultimately, the Merseysiders completed moves for Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch during the closing stages of the window.

Liverpool also added Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai to their ranks this summer. However, despite the Reds’ considerable spending on midfield reinforcements, Romano has left the door open for Andre’s arrival.

The Italian journalist says Liverpool remain keen on signing Andre and have had ‘positive’ talks with Fluminense. Speaking on the Here We Go Podcast (h/t Express), the transfer guru stated:

“It’s not over, it’s still something we have to keep an eye on because Liverpool really like Andre. They had positive conversations with Fluminense, they have good relationships.”

Andre is considered an up-and-coming star with a lot of potential. He has showcased his ability as a deep-lying playmaker for Fluminense and looks ready to take the next step in his career.

So far in 2023, the midfielder has made 43 appearances in all competitions for the Rio de Janeiro-based club. They have made it to the semi-finals of the Copa Libertadores.

Jordan Henderson and Fabinho’s exit this summer resulted in the loss of quality in Liverpool’s engine room. Over the years, the England and Brazil internationals had been key to Klopp’s success at Anfield.

While the Reds have signed Endo, whether the Japan international will be able to live up to the rigours of the Premier League remains to be seen. Stefan Bajcetic is also in their ranks, but he is still inexperienced.

The attacking output of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Gravenberch is arguably their strongest suit. Therefore, it would not be a surprise to see Liverpool pursue a more defensive-minded midfielder like Andre in the coming transfer window.

The South American will cost around £30m, according to the Express, so he’d be a cost effective signing if Liverpool decide to complete a deal either in January or next summer.