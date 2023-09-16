Alexander-Arnold to miss Liverpool’s clash against Wolves

Liverpool vice-skipper Trent Alexander-Arnold will miss his side’s Premier League clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers due to an injury, Jurgen Klopp has confirmed via Liverpool.com.

The 24-year-old limped off during the Reds’ 3-0 routine win over Aston Villa at Anfield prior to the international break after suffering a hamstring injury.

Alexander-Arnold was subsequently dropped from England’s squad ahead of their 2024 Euro qualifier against Ukraine and an international friendly against Scotland. He has featured in all four league games for Klopp’s side who lie 3rd in the league table after a good start to the 2023/24 season.

The England international has provided one assist so far as the Reds have picked up 10 points and are just two points behind leaders and defending league champions Manchester City.

His absence will be a huge blow to Klopp but the fine-form of Joe Gomez could help the Merseysiders navigate through this difficult period with skipper Virgil van Dijk also set to miss the clash at Molineux Stadium due to suspension.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference on Friday, Klopp is hopeful Alexander-Arnold will be back in full training as early as next week with the UEFA Europa League set to commence next Thursday.

“[There is] no concern. He is not available, we knew that before,” the 56-year-old said. “He didn’t train with the team once yet and will take a little bit. It is not the worst hamstring injury you can have but it’s a hamstring injury and they barely heal in two weeks – and this one didn’t, either. “As he is running already, we hope he can start ball work early next week and then we will see and go from there.”

Major injury boost

However, Liverpool fans received a major injury boost as Ibrahima Konate and Darwin Nunez are all expected to be available for selection against Wolves.

Konate returned to full training last week with his teammates while Klopp claims Nunez told him he is fine after having muscular difficulties while playing for Uruguay in their 2026 South American World Cup qualifiers against Ecuador.

“Thiago is running, but that’s it,” the German added.. “Ibou trained for two days with the team. “[Darwin Nunez] I didn’t see him yet, but we obviously had contact and he said it was fine, but we will see that now and make a couple of decisions there. Darwin should be fine. “[Jarell Quansah] trained the full week with us, so it was obviously then enough time to rest. Stefan [Bajcetic] had a good camp with the [Spain] U21s, played only a few minutes but [it] helped him anyway. I think that’s it.”

