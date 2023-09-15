Liverpool and Man Utd monitor Silva and Scalvini

Liverpool and Manchester United have continued to monitor Antonio Silva but face a fierce battle to sign the highly-rated Benfica defender, according to 90min.

The Premier League duo have long been linked with Silva after he emerged as one of the most promising young centre-backs in Europe and they have stepped-up their interest during the international break.

The report claims scouts from Liverpool and Man Utd were in attendance to watch Silva feature for Portugal in their 1-0 win over Slovakia in their Euro 2024 qualifier last week.

The north-west giants could now be plotting a move for the 19-year-old but securing his signature won’t be easy. 90min says that Liverpool and United face competition from the likes of Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich, and Borussia Dortmund are their scouts were also in attendance at the Tehelne Pole Stadium to watch Silva.

The teenage star has a release clause worth £77m in his contract and with most of Europe’s top clubs showing a keen interest, Benfica are unlikely to sell for anything less.

Silva has been a key cog of Benfica, racking up 49 appearances and scoring five goals in all competitions. Last season, he was ever-present for Roger Schmidt’s side as they clinched Liga Portugal with 87 points, just two points above second-placed FC Porto.

The 19-year-old helped the club to concede just 20 league goals, having made 46 appearances and netting five times across all competitions. He has already featured in five games for Benfica this campaign as they look to defend the league title.

Alternative

With the battle for Silva expected to be fierce, Liverpool and Man Utd are keeping their options open and 90min says their scouts were also at San Siro earlier this week to monitor Giorgio Scalvini play for Italy against Ukraine in the Euro 2024 qualifier.

Scalvini has also emerged as one of the most promising young players in the world following his impressive displays for Atalanta since breaking into the first team in 2021.

He has since featured in 58 matches, scored three goals, and registered two assists in all competitions. The 19-year-old has become a fan favourite at Gewiss Stadium since making his debut at the age of 17 in a Serie A game against Udinese.

Last season, the Italy international made 34 appearances and made four goal contributions across all competitions as Atalanta finished 5th in the Serie A table, securing qualification for this season’s Europa League.

He has played all three league games for Atalanta this term as they set sights on Champions League football next season. Scalvini is valued at £34m Transfermarkt so he should represent a cheaper alternative compared to Silva.

