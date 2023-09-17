Chelsea leading the race to sign Gabriel Moscardo



According to Brazilian journalist Jorge Nicola, Chelsea are the only club that have made an approach to sign Corinthians wonderkid Gabriel Moscardo

The London giants recently made a £21.5 million bid to sign the Brazilian teenager, but it was not sufficient to convince Corinthians. The Serie A outfit are looking for a higher fee for their prized asset, but there are currently no offers from other European clubs, as per Nicola.

Barcelona have been linked with the youngster in recent weeks, but Nicola has clarified that is only speculation through the media. As a result, Chelsea are still leading the race to sign Moscardo, who is anticipated to leave Corinthians in January. He will turn 18 later this month.

Future prospect

Moscardo made his first-team debut for Corinthians earlier this summer and he has already made a huge impression. The teenager is a defensive midfielder and he has caught the eye with his tackling, ball recoveries and ability to win ground and aerial duels. He also likes to dribble.

Chelsea currently have several exciting young midfielders in the squad in Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia and Lesley Ugochukwu, but they could be looking into the long-term with Moscardo. He is only 17 and has the potential to become an elite midfielder.

The Blues could make a fresh approach for him ahead of the New Year, and we won’t be surprised if Corinthians are tempted to sell. With the huge talent already in the first-team squad, Chelsea are more likely to send Moscardo on loan for him to continue his development.

Manchester City have also been credited with an interest in the wonderkid, but they are looking to sign him for their sister club Bahia. Mauricio Pochettino’s side currently don’t face any realistic competition for Moscardo, but they can’t take it for granted and must move quickly to seal a deal.