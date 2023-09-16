Man Utd join Arsenal in the race to sign Kvaratskhelia

Manchester United have reportedly joined Arsenal in the race to sign Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, as per the Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After moving to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona last summer, the 22-year-old enjoyed a stellar debut campaign in Serie A last term, scoring 12 goals and registering 10 assists in 34 league appearances, playing a pivotal role in the Azzurri’s Scudetto triumph.

Having displayed eye-catching performances for Napoli last term, Kvaratskhelia has attracted the attention of several big clubs around Europe with Arsenal and Man Utd among those to have registered their interest.

According to the report by Fichajes, Man Utd are looking to construct a squad that can challenge for the Premier League title going forward and have already started planning for the 2024 summer window.

The report further claims that Erik ten Hag has identified Kvaratskhelia as the primary target to strengthen their attack and United are ready to match Napoli’s economic demand to sign him.

Battle

It has been suggested that Rudi Garcia’s side want a fee of around £86m to sell their star man so United will need to break their back to secure his signature.

However, it has previously been reported that Arsenal are also keen on securing the Georgian’s signature so United are set to face fierce competition from the North London club in getting any potential deal done for the winger.

Kvaratskhelia is quick, technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, has the ability to create chances for fellow attackers and also can finish off his chances. So, he possesses the necessary attributes to become a world-class forward in the future.

Therefore, the 22-year-old would be a great coup for Man Utd or Arsenal if either club manage to secure his signature in the upcoming transfer window.

However, Napoli are hard negotiators and it’s always difficult to sign players from the Azzurri if they want to keep hold of them. So, United or Arsenal are likely to face a tough challenge to acquire his services next year should they formalise their interest.

But, it is going to be interesting to see whether Man Utd or Arsenal opt to make a concrete approach to purchase Kvaratskhelia in the upcoming transfer window to strengthen their attack.