Andy Robertson stars for Liverpool in Wolves win



Liverpool defender Andy Robertson delivered an outstanding performance during the club’s 3-1 comeback win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Merseyside giants made a slow start at the Molineux Stadium, and Wolves opened the scoring in the 7th minute. Pedro Neto, who created the opening goal for Hwang Hee-Chan, missed a chance to double the lead. Matheus Cunha was also guilty of missing a clear-cut opportunity to extend Wolves’ advantage before the break.

Wolves’ misfortune in front of goal eventually benefitted Liverpool in the second half. Cody Gakpo levelled the proceedings before the hour mark. Five minutes from time, Robertson put the Reds ahead with a terrific bit of play. He stole possession from a Jose Sa throw before making his way into the box to score from a Mohamed Salah assist.

An own goal from Hugo Bueno in stoppage time put the game beyond doubt. Salah was crucial in the final 3rd again with two assists to his name, but Robertson was the man of the match for us after an impressive all-round performance. Aside from his defining goal, he was brilliant with his distribution throughout the entire game.

Robertson, who was captaining Liverpool in his 200th Premier League appearance, had 1o3 touches and completed 73 out of 79 passes with a success rate of 92%. He also won 2 tackles and made 2 clearances and 2 interceptions as Liverpool came from behind to win for the 3rd occasion in just the opening 5 matches.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was far from pleased with the 12.30pm kick-off against Wolves. The club had 6 games in the same slot last season and they were winless with 3 losses and 3 draws. It seemed the result could be the same on Saturday, but the Reds showed good resolve to fight back from a poor first half display to win the game in a comfortable fashion in the end.