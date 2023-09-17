[Teams] Everton vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups from Goodison Park

Arsenal will be looking to close the gap on the leaders with victory over Everton at Goodison Park this afternoon.

Mikel Arteta has made some changes from the side that beat Manchester United before the international break. The Spanish coach has made a massive call by dropping number one goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale for the game with summer signing David Raya handed his debut.

The Arsenal defence remains unchanged as Oleksandr Zinchenko keeps his place at left-back while Gabriel lines-up alongside William Saliba in the middle of the back four. Ben White starts once again so Takehiro Tomiyasu and Jacub Kiwior remain on the bench.

Declan Rice anchors the Arsenal midfield once again while Martin Odegaard captains the side in the attacking midfield role. Arteta has dropped Kai Havertz as Fabio Vieira is handed a rare Premier League start after some impressive cameo’s lately.

Eddie Nketiah leads the line up front again so Gabriel Jesus remains among the substitutes despite scoring off the bench against United two weeks ago. Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli support Nketiah in attack with the likes of Leandro Trossard, Emile Smith Rowe and Reiss Nelson on the bench.

As for Everton, Jordan Pickford keeps goal once again with Ashley Young starting in defence alongside James Tarkowski, Jarrod Branthwaite and Vitaliy Mykolenko.

Summer signing Beto starts in attack and is supported by Dwight McNeil and Arnaut Danjuma. Amadou Onana starts in midfield along with Abdoulaye Doucoure and Idrissa Gueye.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is only deemed fit enough for a place on the bench.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Everton

Pickford, Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Onana, Doucoure, Gueye, Danjuma, Beto, McNeil.

Subs: Virginia, Patterson, Keane, Godfrey, Garner, Dobbin, Onyango, Chermiti, Calvert-Lewin.

Arsenal

Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Rice, Vieira, Odegaard; Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli.

Subs: Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, Kiwior, Jorginho, Havertz, Trossard, Smith Rowe, Nelson, Jesus.