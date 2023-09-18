Man Utd and Chelsea interested in signing Gimenez

Manchester United and Chelsea are interested in signing Atletico Madrid star Jose María Giménez, as per the Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After joining the Rojiblancos back in 2013, the Uruguayan has established himself as an integral part of Diego Simeone’s first eleven over the last decade, helping his side win two league titles and a Europa League trophy during this period.

However, according to the report by Fichajes, Atletico Madrid are planning to cash-in on Giménez in the upcoming transfer window due to the South American’s consistent injury issues.

The report further claims that the 28-year-old has entered the final two years of his current contract and Someone’s side are ready to let their star man leave over the coming months to make the most profit out of his departure.

Fichajes also states that despite Giménez’s fitness problems, Man Utd have decided to register their interest in signing him to bolster their defence.

However, the report says that securing the South American’s service won’t be straightforward for Man Utd as Chelsea are also eyeing a swoop for him.

Battle

Erik ten Hag was keen on signing a new defender by letting Harry Maguire leave the club this summer, but the Red Devils couldn’t eventually manage to sign a new centre-back as they failed to offload the Englishman.

However, it seems they remain interested in signing a new defender in the upcoming transfer window. Several players have been linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent times with Jean-Clair Todibo being mentioned as the primary target. But, Gimenez is now emerging as a serious option.

On the other hand, Chelsea have purchased Axel Disasi in the recently concluded transfer window but it appears they are looking to sign another defender to fill the void amid the injury absence of Wesley Fofana and Benoit Badiashile.

Gimenez – valued at around £30m by Transfermarkt – is a highly talented player and would strengthen Man Utd or Chelsea’s defence should either club opt to acquire his service.

However, given the 28-year-old has been struggling with his injury problems in recent times, it might not be a wise decision to purchase him. So, Chelsea and Man Utd would be better off exploring other options to strengthen their backline.