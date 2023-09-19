Liverpool ‘close to agreeing’ new Alexander-Arnold contract

Liverpool are ‘close to agreeing’ a new long-term contract with Trent Alexander-Arnold amidst interest from Barcelona and Real Madrid, according to 90min (h/t Liverpool Echo).

The 24-year-old’s current deal with the Reds expires in the summer of 2025. With less than two years remaining on his contract, it seems wise for the Merseyside outfit to secure the right-back’s future, particularly due to the interest from La Liga.

Barcelona and Madrid have been linked with making a move for Alexander-Arnold. However, it looks like the England international will snub the two Spanish giants and opt to stay at Liverpool.

Alexander-Arnold made his way through the youth ranks at the Reds and has been a key player for Jurgen Klopp since 2016. He has been a regular starter for the Merseysiders since the 2018/19 campaign and has gone on to win every trophy at the club.

The £56m-rated defender is one of the best full-backs going forward and is regularly at the top of the assists charts in the Premier League. However, his defensive frailties have overshadowed his attacking threat in recent months.

In the previous campaign, Liverpool endured an underwhelming spell and looked shaky defensively. Most opposition players seemed to target Alexander-Arnold and succeeded in doing so on many occasions.

Alexander Arnold a key player

However, mid-way through last season, Klopp changed the right-back’s role and had him play as an inverted full-back. While the Merseyside outfit have since been more resolute at the back, they still do not seem to be at their best.

But Liverpool do not have a lot of players at their disposal for the right-hand side of defence. Alexander-Arnold is the only natural option, with Calvin Ramsay joining Preston North End on loan this summer.

With the academy graduate on the sidelines, Joe Gomez was deployed by Klopp at right-back against Wolverhampton Wanderers. However, he endured a torrid time against Gary O’Neil’s team in the first half.

Therefore, while it will be excellent news to tie Alexander-Arnold down to a new contract, Liverpool may also want to look for a back-up to support the England international.