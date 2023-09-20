Man Utd takeover could have helped them sign Harry Kane

Manchester United could have signed a top striker like Harry Kane if the Glazers had approved the club’s sale earlier in the summer, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano on CaughtOffside.

The 30-year-old was widely touted as Erik ten Hag’s priority striker target this summer, but the Red Devils failed to sign him due to budget limitations. Ultimately, Bayern Munich completed a £100 million move for the England international.

In November last year, the Glazers put United up for sale, but the takeover process has dragged on. Interest from Sheikh Jassim and Jim Rattcliff exists in acquiring the Red Devils but they have failed to convince the current owners.

Romano reports that developments are still taking place behind the scenes. However, United had initially planned to complete the takeover process before the start of the summer transfer window.

A potential change of owners earlier could have handed Ten Hag the necessary funds to sign some of his top targets, including Kane. However, the Red Devils ended up completing a move for Rasmus Hojlund instead.

The Denmark international cannot be compared to the former Tottenham star as he is still a raw talent. The Three Lions’ captain consistently found the back of the net for Spurs week in, week out and has also started life on a positive note at Bayern.

A hard choice for United

While Hojlund has showcased a lot of potential in his first two appearances for Man United, the Manchester-based club have struggled to find the back of the net at the start of the new campaign.

Therefore, Kane would have made United a much stronger attacking threat. However, the Red Devils decided to spend their money elsewhere and bolster multiple positions.

Manchester United ended up signing Andre Onana, Jonny Evans, Sergio Reguilon, Mason Mount, Sofyan Amrabat and Hojlund this summer. Therefore, it looks like United made the right call to reinforce their squad rather than spending most of their budget on Kane.