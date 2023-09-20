Arsenal ‘plotting’ move for Dortmund’s Jamie Bynoe-Gittens

Arsenal are ‘plotting’ a £26m move to sign Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Dortmund are notorious for developing some of the best youngsters in world football and Bynoe-Gittens is the latest potential superstar on their books. However, whether the England U21 international will be able to fulfil his potential remains to be seen.

Jadon Sancho, Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham have already left the German outfit for hefty sums in the past. And Bynoe-Gittens could be the next young star to secure a move away.

Fichajes claims that Arsenal are wanting to sign the 19-year-old after Mikel Arteta identified the youngster as a future star. The report says Dortmund are reluctant to sell but Arsenal hope a £26m offer will be enough to tempt them into a deal.

Bynoe-Gittens played for the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City during his youth career before moving to Dortmund in 2o2o. He has already made 25 senior appearances for the Bundesliga giants since the 2021/22 term, playing primarily on the wings and has scored three goals and provided one assist.

What does the future hold of Bynoe-Gittens?

Bellingham saw a similar rise in prominence at a young age after moving to Dortmund from Reading in the summer of 2020. Therefore, it is understandable that Bynoe-Gittens is seen as the next superstar to come out of Dortmund and is being compared to the Real Madrid midfielder.

Mikel Arteta reportedly feels the forward could fit into the current plans at Arsenal. The Spanish manager has drastically reduced the overall age of his squad over the last few seasons and the winger is seen as someone with ‘great potential’ to add to the mix at the Emirates Stadium.

However, Bynoe-Gittens will have to compete with Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard for a place on the left wing if he does end up joining the Gunners in the coming future.

Bynoe-Gittens seems to have a bright future ahead of him and has already represented England at Under-21 level so he would be an exciting addition to the Arsenal squad if they could lure him back to London.