Expected Arsenal line-up vs PSV Eindhoven, 4 changes



Arsenal welcome PSV Eindhoven to the Emirates Stadium for Wednesday’s Champions League encounter.

The London giants have returned to the European competition after a big break of six years and they will be aiming to go all the way to win the title for the first time in their history.

Arsenal entertain PSV at home in the first matchday and they should be backed to come on top with a victory. Here is how the club are expected to line-up against the Dutch club.

Goalkeeper: David Raya was handed a surprise start over Aaron Ramsdale in goal against Everton on Sunday. Speaking after the game, head coach Mikel Arteta spoke about goalkeeping rotation and Ramsdale could return between the posts against Eindhoven.

Defence: Arteta had the luxury of resting a couple of defenders in the Europa League group stage, but may not contemplate something similar in the Champions League. Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes and Oleksandr Zinchenko are expected to start in a back four. The defence could stay unchanged for the third successive match.

Midfield: Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard are guaranteed to start in the club’s Champions League return, but Fabio Vieira could make way for Kai Havertz. Vieira started in Sunday’s game at Everton. His assist for Gabriel Martinelli was cancelled due to offside by VAR. The Portuguese continued to impress with his passing, but we have a feeling Havertz could get the nod.

Attack: Bukayo Saka could not find the net for the second game running but grabbed himself another assist. He is set to start on the right wing. With Martinelli injured, Leandro Trossard is expected to start on the left flank after his match winner at Everton. Gabriel Jesus could start as the main striker ahead of Eddie Nketiah, who drew blank for the second successive game.

Expected Arsenal line-up vs PSV Eindhoven