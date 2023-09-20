Tottenham have buy-back clause to re-sign Harry Kane

Tottenham Hotspur negotiated a buy-back clause to re-sign Harry Kane in the future as part of the deal that saw him join Bayern Munich this summer, chairman Daniel Levy has confirmed according to Football.London.

Kane ended his stay at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in August after completing a £100m move to the Allianz Arena as per the report. The buy-back clause could see the 30-year-old return to north London but it is unknown when the clause could be triggered.

Speaking at a fans forum on Tuesday, alongside manager Ange Postecoglou, captain Heung-min Son, women’s head coach Robert Vilahamn, and captain Bethany England, Levy revealed he negotiated a buy-back clause in the deal with Bayern that gives Tottenham the opportunity to re-sign Kane if he were to leave the German giants.

The England skipper had been at Tottenham for over 20 years since making his league debut for the North Londoners in a 5-1 win over Sunderland. He racked up 430 appearances, scored 278 goals, and provided 64 assists across all competitions.

Last season, he finished the campaign as Tottenham’s highest goalscorer with 32 goals in 49 games in all competitions as they finished 8th in the Premier League. Kane is the club’s all-time highest goalscorer as well as England following his impressive goalscoring exploits in recent seasons.

Future reunion

Kane could make a sensational return to Tottenham if the Premier League club activate his release clause in the future and he is expected to be welcomed back to the club with open hands following his outstanding achievements.

The striker hinted at a possible return to the club one day after saying ‘it’s not goodbye’ during his farewell message to fans, and hinted that you never know what the future holds.

The Englishman has forged a reputation as one of the best strikers in the world and though Spurs did not win any trophies during his stay at the club, he was consistently producing world-class performances every single season.

He helped Tottenham reach the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League final. Kane, who was on the sidelines for their quarter-final and semi-final wins over Manchester City and Ajax, made a return from injury for the Liverpool final but he could not stop his side from losing 2-0 to the Reds at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

Kane has started his Bayern Munich career on a good note, scoring four goals and recording one assist in five games in all competitions this season.

