Tottenham target January move for Harry Maguire

Tottenham Hotspur are targeting a move to sign Manchester United defender Harry Maguire in the January transfer window as Ange Postecoglou continues to reshape his squad, according to Fichajes.net.

The report claims that Spurs want to sign another centre-back this winter and are now eyeing a swoop to sign the out-of-favour England international.

United are open to selling Maguire – just as they were in the summer – as he’s deemed surplus to requirements by Erik ten Hag.

Maguire was linked with a move away from Old Trafford in the summer with Premier League clubs such as West Ham, Spurs and Chelsea all interested in acquiring his services.

The Hammers saw a £30m bid for the 30-year-old accepted by Man Utd earlier in the summer transfer window but he turned the move down to stay at United and fight for his position.

The former Man Utd skipper has two years left on his deal at Old Trafford, which is worth £190,000-a-week deal, and he’s among some of the top earners alongside Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Casemiro.

Defensive reinforcement

According to Fichajes.net, Tottenham boss Postecoglou wants to continue rebuilding the squad he inherited in the summer. A new centre-back is on the agenda and Maguire is emerging as a serious target.

The 30-year-old had been a regular since joining Man Utd from Leicester in 2019 for £73m (€85m) but has found playing time difficult under Ten Hag.

Maguire has made 176 appearances, scored seven goals, and provided five assists across all competitions since making his debut for United in a 4-0 home victory over Chelsea.

Last season, he was in and out of the team with Ten Hag preferring Raphaël Varane and Lisandro Martínez but he managed to feature in 31 games in all competitions as United secured Champions League qualification and won the Carabao Cup.

Maguire has been limited to just a cameo appearance this term and could leave for regular playing elsewhere in bid not to lose his place in the England national team ahead of the upcoming 2024 Euro.

While a move to West Ham didn’t appeal to Maguire in the summer, he may be more open to the opportunity to join a team like Tottenham if they could agree a deal with United.

