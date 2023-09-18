Tottenham receive boost to sign Chelsea star Chalobah

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly received a big boost to sign Chelsea star Trevoh Chalobah as the Blues could be forced to sell the Englishman in January due to FFP regulations, as per Football Insider.

After struggling with their leaky defence last term, Spurs opted to strengthen their backline by purchasing Micky van de Ven from VfL Wolfsburg in a £43m deal in the recently concluded transfer window.

However, it looked like they were looking to sign a second defender this summer. Several players were mentioned as serious targets with Edmond Tapsoba and Lloyd Kelly being among them.

It was even reported that Tottenham opened talks with Bayer Leverkusen to sign Tapsoba, while they made a deadline day offer to purchase Kelly. But, in the end, they couldn’t manage to broker a deal for any of them.

Having failed to purchase their key targets, Tottenham reportedly made a last-gasp attempt to sign Chalobah, but, they couldn’t secure a deal for him either before the window slammed shut.

Chalobah to Tottenham

Now, it has been suggested that Tottenham are planning to sign a new defender in January as they have realised that they lack depth in that department and they could look to reignite their interest in signing the Chelsea star.

According to the report by Football Insider, Chelsea are keen on selling Chalobah in January to comply with the FFP regulations having spent over £400m this summer. So, this is a big boost for Spurs to secure the Englishman’s signature.

However, the report claims that purchasing Chalobah won’t be straightforward for Tottenham as Bayern Munich previously expressed their interest in signing him as Thomas Tuchel is a big fan of the defender but they couldn’t manage to secure his signature. However, the Bavarian club could opt to reignite their interest in January.

Chalobah is a versatile player as he can play as the centre-back as well as the right-back. He is quick, strong, good in the air, comfortable playing out from the back and also excellent in defensive contributions.

So, the 24-year-old possesses the necessary attributes to play in Ange Postecoglou’s system and therefore, he would be a shrewd signing for Tottenham should they opt to secure his signature.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Spurs decide to make a concrete approach to sign Chalobah – valued at around £16m by Transfermarkt – in the upcoming transfer window.