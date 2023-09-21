Tottenham eyeing January swoop for Brentford star Ivan Toney

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly looking to make a January swoop for Brentford star Ivan Toney, as per the Mirror.

After letting Harry Kane leave the club this summer, it was thought that Spurs would sign a new striker before the deadline to bolster their frontrunner.

However, they opted to purchase Brennan Johnson from Nottingham Forest in a £47m deal. The Welsh international can play in the centre-forward position but is comfortable playing out wide.

Tottenham have Richarlison at their disposal but he has been struggling to showcase his best in recent years. Ange Postecoglou has used Son Heung-min as the centre-forward in the last couple of games but he likes to play on the left flank. So, it appears Spurs are now planning to sign a new striker in January with Toney emerging as a serious target.

According to the report by the Mirror, Toney is open to leaving Brentford so he has recently changed his agent and Tottenham have registered a firm interest in signing him.

Toney to Tottenham

The report further claims that Brentford are ready to let their star man leave if his potential suitors such as Tottenham submit an offer of around £60m so, Spurs will have to spend big to acquire his service.

However, the Mirror states that Arsenal and Chelsea are also keen on securing his signature so Tottenham are set to face fierce competition from their city rivals in getting any potential deal done for Toney.

The 27-year-old has been banned from playing football for eight months after being found guilty of breaching the betting rules. So, he is currently out of action and his suspension will be over in January, next year.

Perhaps, Tottenham have planned all along to purchase the Brentford star in January to replace Kane so they didn’t make a move for any new striker this summer.

Toney is an extremely talented player and has already showcased his talent in the Premier League. So, he would be a great coup for Spurs should they manage to secure his signature in the upcoming window.

It is going to be interesting to see whether Tottenham can eventually manage to sign Toney by beating Chelsea and Arsenal in the race in winter.