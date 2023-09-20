[Teams] Bayern Munich vs Man Utd: Confirmed line-ups for Champions League clash

Manchester United kick-off their Champions League campaign with a daunting trip to the Allianz Arena to face Bayern Munich tonight.

Erik ten Hag has made just one change from the side that lost 3-1 to Brighton at the weekend. Andre Onana starts in goal once again and the Cameroon international could be in for a busy night against Bayern. Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been ruled out after picking up a knock during the 3-1 defeat to Brighton on Saturday so Diogo Dalot keeps his place at right-back.

Sergio Reguilon starts once again at left-back while Victor Lindelof continues alongside Lisandro Martinez in the middle of the Man Utd defence with Raphael Varane still out injured. Harry Maguire has to settle for a place on the bench once again.

Casemiro anchors the midfield and is joined by Christian Eriksen once again but Scott McTominay loses his place as the Scottish international drops to the bench. Youngster Facundo Pellistri is the man recalled as he makes his Champions League debut on the right wing.

Bruno Fernandes captains Man Utd again this evening and the Portuguese international lines-up in the attacking midfield position. Marcus Rashford starts once again and he supports Rasmus Hojlund with the youngster leading the line up front.

As for Bayern Munich, Harry Kane starts up front for the German giants while Leroy Sane and Serge Gnabry support the England international in attack. Joshua Kimmich starts at right-back with Thomas Laimer partnered by Leon Goretzka in midfield for Bayern this evening.

Here are the teams:

Bayern Munich

Ulreich; Kimmich, Upamecano, Minjae, Davies; Laimer, Goretzka, Musiala; Gnabry, Kane, Sane

Subs: Peretz, de Ligt, Coman, Choupo-Moting, Sarr, Muller, Tel, Mazraoui, Schmitt, Kratzig.

Man Utd

Onana, Dalot, Lindelof, Martinez, Reguilon, Casemiro, Eriksen, Fernandes, Pellistri, Hojlund, Rashford.

Subs: Bayindir, Heaton, Vitek, Evans, Gore, Hannibal, McTominay, Forson, Garnacho, Martial.