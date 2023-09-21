Jurgen Klopp ‘committed’ to Liverpool amidst Germany links

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has expressed his commitment to the Merseyside outfit amidst links to the hot seat of the German national team.

Speaking to the media via transfer guru Fabrizio Romano on Twitter, Klopp says he has no intention of leaving his post with Liverpool anytime soon, with the former Borussia Dortmund head coach signing a new contract over a year ago.

“I am committed to loyalty to Liverpool. My heart is here in Liverpool. You can’t just cut out the last eight years. I signed a contract here and, as far as I can remember, I wasn’t drugged or tied up when I signed it… my clear decision.”

Klopp signed a new deal back in 2022, extending his stay at Liverpool until 2026 after reviving the glory at the Merseysiders during his tenure. The German manager has been pivotal in the Reds’ recent success.

Before Klopp’s appointment, Liverpool had not won the Premier League for several decades, but the German ended the 30-year drought in the 2019/20 season. Prior to that, the Merseysiders also won the Champions League back in 2019.

Klopp has been successful in reviving a sleeping giant like Liverpool in the span of a few years, with the Reds consistently challenging Manchester City in the league as well as being feared around Europe.

How long will Klopp last?

However, after almost winning the quadruple in the 2021/22 campaign, Liverpool went backwards last season, finishing outside the top four and going trophyless.

This summer, Klopp oversaw a massive overhaul in Liverpool’s squad, with experienced players like Roberto Firmino, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho making way for newer and younger stars.

The former Dortmund head coach seems to have brought the vigour back at Anfield in the current campaign, with the Reds third in the PL table after five games.

Klopp is in his ninth season at Liverpool and arguably has nothing left to prove after bagging every major trophy. However, it will be interesting to see how long the German’s tenure at Liverpool will last, considering he has not held his managerial post at other clubs for more than seven years.