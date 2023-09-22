Tottenham do not have buy-back clause in Harry Kane deal

Tottenham Hotspur do not have a buy-back clause for Harry Kane but did include a matching-right when they sold him to Bayern Munich, according to Sky Sport reporter Florian Plettenberg on ‘X’.

Bayern signed the England international from Spurs in a deal worth £100 million this summer, and the North London side’s chairman, Daniel Levy, recently claimed that the club had the option to re-sign their record goalscorer.

However, it turns out that Tottenham do not have any such condition and, instead, will have the right to match any future offer if Bayern decide to cash in on the 30-year-old.

Kane made his way through the youth ranks at Spurs before breaking into the first team in the 2014/15 term. Subsequently, the striker did not look back from that point on and consistently found the back of the net in North London season after season.

Kane broke Jimmy Greaves’s record last season as the leading goalscorer in Tottenham’s history and also beat Wayne Rooney to the number one spot in the goal rankings for England.

Will Kane make a return to Tottenham?

Despite Kane’s impressive displays at Spurs, he could not get his hands on any silverware during his time in North London and decided to sign for Bayern, who are almost guaranteed a trophy every year.

One cannot blame the striker for wanting to fill his trophy cabinet before the end of his peak years in football, and he now has an excellent chance to do so in Germany, having already scored five goals in six appearances for Thomas Tuchel’s team.

Tottenham have entered a new era under Ange Postecoglou, with the Australian manager bringing back free-flowing, attacking football to the North London side. They have not yet felt the effects of Kane’s departure, as they sit second in the Premier League table.

Even though Kane is no longer associated with Tottenham, he will go down as one of their best players in history, and whether Spurs fans will get another chance to see him play for the Lilywhites remains to be seen.