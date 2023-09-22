Man Utd and Chelsea in battle to sign Federico Valverde

Real Madrid are open to negotiating the departure of Federico Valverde with Manchester United and Chelsea among the clubs showing a keen interest, according to Spanish outlet El Nacional.

Los Blancos are aware that the Uruguay international is a target for top Premier League teams and could be ready to discuss a transfer if an offer close to £69 million arrived for the South American star.

Madrid have a lot of quality in the midfield after the arrival of Jude Bellingham last summer. Carlo Ancelotti can also call upon Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric.

As a result, Valverde has gone down in the pecking order at the Santiago Bernabeu and has become frustrated with not being in the starting lineup regularly. While the 25-year-old is happy at Madrid, he could use a change of scenery and the Premier League can arguably provide the level of competition and financial package.

Valverde has been a key player for Ancelotti over the last few years, but the Italian manager has often played the Uruguayan out wide in the big games rather than in the midfield.

Therefore, it looks like Ancelotti does not trust Valverde to play in the middle of the park and with the options at his disposal, the Italian manager is not forced to stick with the former Penarol star.

Who will sign Valverde?

The situation has alerted the likes of Man United and Chelsea with El Nacional claiming the duo are showing a keen interest in signing Valverde if he becomes available. Liverpool are also mentioned as potential suitors.

Any of the Premier League clubs would all be lucky to have someone like Valverde in their ranks, with the midfielder a proper box-to-box player who possesses impressive energy and tenacity.

Liverpool and Chelsea spent big on revamping their engine room this summer, with the likes of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia making their way to Merseyside and West London, respectively.

However, while United have signed Mason Mount, Erik ten Hag’s midfield has looked weak at the start of the new season so the Manchester giants could certainly do with a player like Valverde in their squad.

Valverde has already won the league title and the Champions League at Madrid and it would not be a surprise to see the midfielder opt to make a move to the English top flight to test himself.