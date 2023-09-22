Manchester United predicted line-up against Burnley

Manchester United will travel to Turf Moor to face off against newly promoted side Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

The Red Devils will be coming into this game off the back of three consecutive defeats in all competitions. Having endured back-to-back losses against Arsenal and Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League, United also lost to Bayern Munich in midweek in the Champions League. So, pressure is mounting on Erik ten Hag to turn his team’s fortune around and bring them back to winning ways.

Burnley haven’t had a good start to this season either as they have only managed to accumulate one point in their first four fixtures. Therefore, both teams will be coming into this game with a desperate desire to take all three points from this encounter.

Man Utd team news

Man Utd have been struggling with several injury problems at the moment as Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are all currently sidelined with their respective issues. Jadon Sancho and Antony aren’t in contention to feature as well owing to off-field problems.

Harry Maguire was among the absentees in the last game after sustaining an injury in training, but he could be named among the matchday squad tomorrow. Raphael Varane and Mason Mount could also return after recovering from their injury issues. Sofyan Amrabat is set to return to first-team training and it remains to be seen whether he gets involved tomorrow.

Expected Man Utd line-up vs Burnley

Despite making a poor mistake in midweek, Andre Onana is likely to keep hold of his place between the sticks for Ten Hag’s side. So, Altay Bayindir will have to make do with a place on the bench once again.

Varane could return tomorrow and if that happens then he will be paired up with Lisandro Martinez at the back for United so Victor Lindelof may return to the bench. Diogo Dalot and Sergio Reguilon should continue as the fullbacks.

Casemiro will continue as the defensive midfielder after scoring a brace in midweek and Christian Eriksen may keep hold of his place alongside the Brazilian despite displaying a poor performance last time out. So, Scott McTominay is set to remain among the substitutes again.

Bruno Fernandes should be the attacking midfielder once again, while Rasmus Hojlund, Marcus Rashford and Facundo Pellistri are likely to continue as the front three for United. In that case, Anthony Martial, Alejandro Garnacho and Mason Mount will have to make do with a place on the bench.