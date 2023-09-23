Tottenham in battle with Chelsea to sign Marcus Thuram

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly in a battle with Chelsea over a deal to sign Inter Milan star Marcus Thuram next summer, as per the Italian outlet Interlive.it.

After cashing-in on Harry Kane this summer, Spurs are seemingly exploring the possibility of signing a new striker to replace the Englishman. Ange Postecoglou’s side have decided to sign Brennan Johnson on deadline day to bolster the attack but he is comfortable playing out wide.

Several players have recently been linked with a move to the newly renovated White Hart Lane in recent weeks with Ivan Toney, Gift Orban and Evan Ferguson being among them. But, Thuram is now emerging as a serious target.

Having joined Inter Milan for free this summer after running his contract down with Borussia Monchengladbach, the Frenchman has enjoyed a stellar start at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium this season, scoring twice and registering three assists in four league appearances.

According to the report by Interlive.it, after being impressed by Thuram’s recent displays, Tottenham have decided to register a firm interest in signing him next summer to bolster their frontline.

The report further claims that Inter want a fee of around £34m to let their star man leave, but the price could increase if he continues to showcase his best. So, it is likely that Spurs will have to spend big to acquire the Frenchman’s service.

However, Interlive.it states that signing Thuram won’t be straightforward for the North London club as Chelsea are also plotting a swoop for him.

Despite spending around £1B since last summer, Chelsea haven’t opted to purchase a prolific striker yet. So, they have been struggling with goal-scoring issues since the beginning of last season.

It is believed that the Blues would focus on signing a new striker in the upcoming transfer window to address that problem with Thuram now emerging as a key target.

The 26-year-old is a talented player and could be a solid signing for Tottenham or Chelsea if either club manage to secure his signature. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Lilywhites or the Blues eventually opt to make a concrete approach to sign the Inter star next year.