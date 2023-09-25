Chelsea could return for Club Brugge winger Antonio Nusa

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Chelsea made a late approach to sign Club Brugge winger Antonio Nusa last summer and they could return for him next year.

The London giants were interested in signing the Norwegian youngster before the summer deadline and they made an offer of £25.7 million which was turned down by Brugge. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs has now revealed that Chelsea wanted the teenager, but it was made clear to them that he did not want to move on.

Jacobs added that Nusa made the decision after speaking with his manager at Brugge. The young talent believes there will be more suitors in either January or next summer. Chelsea could well return for him.

Jacobs said: “Yeah, 100%. Chelsea came in towards the end of the last window for Nusa, and it was made clear to them, with the player driving this narrative, that there wasn’t anything possible this year. That’s because he’s young and currently quite settled at Club Brugge.” “From what I’m told, Nusa spoke to the manager there and very quickly decided that it was not the right time to move, especially not to Chelsea, because you look at their project full of other young stars, and, to an extent, uncertainty, and unless Chelsea could buy him and, for example, loan him back, his gametime could well have been limited. I think from this point of view, he believes there will be more suitors in 2024, whether in January or the summer and that Chelsea could well be back.”

Possible deal

Nusa is considered as one of the best upcoming talents in Norway. The 18-year-old has had a fine start to the current season, bagging 2 goals and 3 assists from 11 outings. Aside from his goal involvements, he has been brilliant with his dribbling skills. As per Sofascore, he averages 4 successful take-ons per league game.

The teenager has also impressed with his defensive work. He likes to press opponents higher up the field and has already won over 2 tackles per league appearance. Nusa has the talent to reach the top in the coming years. Chelsea tried to ward off suitors with a late summer bid, but Brugge convinced the youngster to stay put.

They could sanction his departure in either January or next summer, but the price could be significantly higher with the way he is progressing at the moment. Nusa has played exclusively from the left wing in the current campaign, but he is also capable of playing in the number 9 role or on the right side of the attack.