Manchester United predicted line-up against Crystal Palace

Manchester United are set to host Crystal Palace at Old Trafford in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday evening.

Having endured three consecutive defeats in all competitions, the Red Devils returned to winning ways in the last game against newly promoted side Burnley.

United are currently the defending champions of this competition and it remains to be seen how they approach this season’s Carabao Cup. Nevertheless, they would certainly be looking to win this game as they would be desperate to continue their winning run having endured a tough start this season.

Team news

Man Utd have been struggling with injury problems in recent times, but the good news is that several players are on the cusp of returning to full fitness.

Sofyan Amrabat and Raphael Varane came back in the last game against Burnley as second-half substitutes after recovering from injury issues, while Mason Mount and Harry Maguire are on the verge of regaining their full fitness.

However, Lisandro Martinez is in doubt ahead of this encounter, while Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are set to miss out due to their respective issues.

Sergio Reguilon is also in doubt after sustaining an injury versus Burnley. Jadon Sancho and Antony aren’t likely to feature due to their off-field issues.

Expected Man Utd line-up vs Crystal Palace

Erik ten Hag could opt to take this competition as an opportunity to rotate the squad and give some fringe players game time. So, Altay Bayindir could make his debut for Man Utd tomorrow and in that case, Andre Onana will start on the bench.

Maguire could commence in defence alongside Victor Lindelof as Ten Hag may opt to give Varane some time before starting him. So, Jonny Evans could return to the bench despite displaying a promising performance last weekend. Diogo Dalot is likely to be in the right-back position and Reguilon could continue on the opposite side.

Amrabat may make his full debut for United tomorrow and Christian Eriksen should start alongside him. So, Casemiro is likely to be given a breather ahead of next weekend’s Premier League fixture against Crystal Palace.

Bruno Fernandes doesn’t want to take a break but Ten Hag could opt to put the Portuguese on the bench in this encounter, starting Mason Mount in the number ten role.

Marcus Rashford could also be given a breather tomorrow and Alejandro Garnacho is expected to start on the left, while Facundo Pellistri should be on the opposite flank. So, Hannibal Mejbri could find himself on the bench tomorrow despite displaying a promising performance last time out versus Burnley.

Anthony Martial is likely to lead the line for United tomorrow, allowing Rasmus Hojlund to take a midweek break after starting the last few successive matches.