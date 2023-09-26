Liverpool join Chelsea in the race to sign Youssoufa Moukoko

Liverpool have reportedly joined Chelsea in the race to sign Borussia Dortmund star Youssoufa Moukoko in the upcoming transfer window, as per the German outlet Sport Bild.

The youngster burst onto the scene after making his senior debut for BVB as a 16-year-old boy back in the 2020/21 season. He became the youngest player to score in the Bundesliga after opening his account for Dortmund in that season.

The 18-year-old has already established himself as a regular member of BVB’s first-team squad and has already made his debut for the German national team.

Moukoko is deemed one of the best young talent in the world and several big clubs around Europe have already registered their interest in signing him, including Chelsea.

However, according to the report by Sport Bild, Liverpool have now joined the Blues in the race to sign Moukoko to strengthen their frontline. The report further claims that Dortmund are currently in a strong position to demand a big fee for the striker after tying him down into a new deal until 2026 and they want at least £30m if they are forced to cash-in.

So, Liverpool or Chelsea will have to spend a reasonable amount of money to acquire the highly talented youngster’s service in the upcoming window should either club formalise their interest.

However, Sport Bild states that securing Moukoko’s signature won’t be straightforward for either Premier League club as Juventus, Real Madrid and Barcelona are also plotting a swoop for him.

Moukoko is quick, strong, good in the air, can link-up the play, possesses the poacher’s instinct inside the box, has the efficiency of finishing off his chances and also works hard without possession.

The German international is an extremely talented player and possesses the potential to become a world-class striker going forward. So, he would be a great coup for Liverpool or Chelsea if either club manage to secure his signature.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Reds or the West London club eventually opt to formalise their interest in signing Moukoko in the upcoming window to strengthen their attack.