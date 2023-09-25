Tottenham star Brennan Johnson expected to miss Liverpool clash

Tottenham summer signing Brennan Johnson is set to miss Saturday’s Premier League clash with Liverpool after sustaining a hamstring injury during Sunday’s draw with Arsenal, according to Football.London.

Johnson was replaced in the second half of the north London derby after complaining of an issue with his hamstring as he limped off the pitch. He moved to the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in the summer from Nottingham Forest in a deal worth around £45m on a six-year contract.

The report claims that the 22-year-old will undergo scans this week to determine the full extent of the injury. If it’s serious, Johnson is facing up to six weeks on the sidelines.

That would be a major blow for Tottenham, but even a minor hamstring strain would see the attacker ruled out for at least 1-2 weeks, as per Football.London.

That means Johnson is expected to miss Tottenham’s huge clash with Liverpool in North London on Saturday. He could also be a doubt for the trip to Luton Town on October 7th. Spurs will hope to have the youngster available again when they entertain Fulham after the international break next month.

Speaking after the game against Arsenal, manager Ange Postecoglou confirmed that Johnson picked up a hamstring injury and will be assessed, however, he played down Maddison’s injury concern.

“Obviously it seems like he [Johnson] felt something. I think hamstring, so we will assess that,” Postecoglou said as quoted by Evening Standard. “Madders and Sonny went into it and they weren’t 100 per cent going into the game, but they got through it – which suggests to me that it is nothing serious.”

The Wales international has made six appearances for Tottenham this term but he’s yet to score or register an assist. He is expected to play a key role for Postecoglou’s side who are eyeing Champions League qualification this season.

Tottenham have been blighted by injuries in recent weeks as James Maddison was also forced off with an injury at the Emirates following a challenge with Jorginho. Son Heung-min also picked up a knock during the game and was replaced by Richarlison.

Maddison has made a promising start to his Tottenham career, forming a deadly partnership with Son as the pair combined twice in the thrilling draw against the Gunners.

The England attacking midfielder has racked up seven appearances, scored two goals, and registered four assists in all competitions for Spurs.

Tottenham are currently 4th in the league table with 14 points, four points behind leaders Man City and two points behind second-placed Liverpool, so it’s a huge game in North London this weekend.

