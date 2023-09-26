Man Utd to make another attempt to sign Adrien Rabiot

Manchester United will make another attempt to sign Juventus star Adrien Rabiot when the transfer window reopens as Erik ten Hag looks to strengthen in January, according to Calcio Mercato (h/t Express).

The Red Devils have looked to complete a move for the France international in the previous two transfer windows but have failed to convince the midfielder to make the switch to Old Trafford.

However, it looks like Man United have not given up on their hopes to sign Rabiot as the report says they will launch another swoop to sign him in January.

Rabiot is valued at around £34 million by Transfermarkt, but with his current contract expiring in the summer of 2024, a cut-price deal in January or a free transfer next summer could be a possibility.

However, the Frenchman is a sought-after player as Premier League rivals Newcastle United also have him on their radar. Due to the midfielder’s quality and contract situation, other clubs in Europe are also unsurprisingly keen on him, as per the report.

After a few decent seasons at Juventus, Rabiot came into his own last season and was the Italian outfit’s standout star. The midfielder also played brilliantly for France in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar as they reached the final.

Man United could do with Rabiot

At Man United, Erik ten Hag signed Mason Mount and Sofyan Amrabat this summer to bolster his ranks, adding to the quality that Casemiro and Christian Eriksen brought to the Red Devils in the previous campaign.

However, Man Utd are yet to get going at the start of the new season and the lack of mobility in the engine room is costing them games as they sit ninth in the Premier League table.

Therefore, considering the struggles Man Utd have experienced in midfield this season, they could do with more quality in depth in their squad and Rabiot would be a great addition to any top team in the world.