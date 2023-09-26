Tottenham preparing to sign Juventus star Gleison Bremer

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly planning to sign Juventus star Gleison Bremer in the upcoming transfer window, as per the Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After struggling with their leaky defence last term, Spurs prioritised strengthening the backline in the recently concluded summer window.

Ange Postecoglou’s side purchased Micky van de Ven from VfL Wolfsburg in a £43m deal, but it was suggested that the Australian boss was keen on signing another defender before the deadline.

The North London club were linked with numerous defenders with Lloyd Kelly and Edmond Tapsoba being among them. But, they failed to sign anyone before the window slammed shut.

However, it is apparent that Tottenham lack options in their centre-back position as other than Van de Ven and Cristian Romero, they don’t have anyone else at the moment. Eric Dier is still in Tottenham’s book but he isn’t seemingly in Postecoglou’s long-term plan as he hasn’t featured for Spurs so far this term.

Bremer to Tottenham

So, it has been suggested that Tottenham have realised that they lack depth at their back so they are planning to strengthen their defence in the January window. Now, according to the report by Fichajes, Tottenham have identified Bremer as a serious target and they are prepared to spend a fee of around £34m to acquire his service.

However, the report claims that other big clubs around Europe are also interested in signing the Brazilian so Tottenham are looking to act quickly and sign the player as soon as possible to beat those clubs in this race.

After displaying promising performances for Torino in Serie A, Juventus opted to acquire the South American’s service last summer. Upon moving to the Allianz Stadium, the 26-year-old has established himself as an integral part of Massimiliano Allegri’s starting eleven in recent times.

Bremer, standing at 6ft 2in tall, is a solid defender, he is comfortable playing out from the back and is excellent in defensive contributions. So, the Brazilian possesses the necessary attributes to flourish in the Premier League and he could be an excellent acquisition for Spurs should they opt to purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Postecoglou’s side eventually decide to make a concrete approach to sign Bremer in the upcoming transfer window to reinforce their defence.