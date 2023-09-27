Man Utd planning to ‘go all out’ to sign Lautaro Martinez

Manchester United are reportedly planning to ‘go all out’ to sign Inter Milan star Lautaro Martinez next summer, as per the Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The 26-year-old has been enjoying stellar time with the Nerazzurri in recent years, helping his side win the Scudetto and a few domestic cup competitions, while also guiding them to the final of the Champions League.

The Argentinian has continued to showcase his eye-catching performances for Inter this season, scoring six goals and registering a solitary assist in six appearances in all competitions.

So, it seems the South American’s impressive displays at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium have attracted the attention of Man Utd ahead of a potential move in the upcoming transfer window.

After struggling with their goal-scoring issue last term, the Red Devils opted to sign Rasmus Hojlund this summer. But, he is still very young and needs time to develop his career so, it appears Man Utd are looking to sign a more established striker next year.

Martinez to Man Utd

According to the report by Fichajes, Ten Hag has identified Martinez as the primary option to bolster the frontline and the Dutchman has personally asked the Red Devils hierarchy to secure the South American’s signature next summer.

The report further claims that Inter are preparing to offer the 26-year-old a new deal to tie him down into a long-term contract. But, they could opt to cash-in on him amid their financial difficulties should United submit an un-refusable proposal.

Fichajes also states that Man Utd are prepared to offer a ‘strong’ proposal that should be enough to persuade the Nerazzurri to let their star man leave. So, it appears Man Utd are seriously considering signing Martinez next summer.

Martinez – valued at around £72m by Transfermarkt – still has three years left in his current contract. So, Inter are in a strong position to demand a big fee if they are forced to cash-in on him at the end of this season.

The forward has already showcased his goal-scoring prowess for Inter in recent times and the Old Trafford faithful will be hoping that he will be able to replicate the same performance for Man Utd if he joins the club.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Ten Hag’s side eventually opt to make a concrete approach to purchase Martinez next summer.