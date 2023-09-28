Villa to offer Man Utd target Ollie Watkins new contract

Aston Villa are planning to offer Manchester United target Ollie Watkins a new contract in order to fend off growing interest in the striker, according to talkSPORT (h/t Manchester Evening News).

The Red Devils have been linked with a move for the 27-year-old hitman as Erik ten Hag looks to further strengthen his attacking options. However, Unai Emery’s team are looking to secure the striker’s future and tie him down to a new deal.

Watkins’ current contract at Villa expires in the summer of 2025, but the England international is content at the Birmingham-based club, who have been in discussions with the forward since the end of last season.

In the last few seasons, Watkins, valued at £35 million by Transfermarkt, has caught the eyes of several clubs with his performances. As well as Man Utd, Arsenal and Chelsea have also been linked with a potential move for the striker.

However, as per talkSPORT, talks between Villa and Watkins are progressing well and both parties are eager to thrash out terms and put pen to paper on a new deal.

Watkins a decent option for Man Utd

Watkins has consistently performed for Villa since signing for them in the summer of 2020 from Brentford. The Englishman has reached double figures for goals in the Premier League in each of the previous three campaigns.

At United, Erik ten Hag was desperately searching for a new number nine in the summer, and in the end the Red Devils signed Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta.

The Denmark international was one of the most promising talents in Serie A last season; however, the 20-year-old is still young and raw, arguably making his move a big gamble for Man United.

While Hojlund has started well at United, whether the Dane will be able to solve the Red Devils’ goalscoring issues remains to be seen. It would be wise for Ten Hag to have someone like Watkins at his disposal as well, considering his wealth of experience in the English top flight.