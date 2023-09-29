Chelsea eye move for Inter Milan star Federico Dimarco

Chelsea are looking to sign Inter Milan defender Federico Dimarco as they prepare to cash-in on Marc Cucurella, according to a report from Calciomercato.

The Blues have spent recklessly over the past few transfer windows under the new owners, and they continued their spending spree during the summer when they splashed out over £450m on new signings.

Mauricio Pochettino has bolstered several areas of the pitch, but it appears he is still looking to add a new left-back if Chelsea can offload Cucurella. According to ESPN, Chelsea are willing to listen to offers for the 25-year-old left-back.

He joined the London giants last summer for a fee of £62m but has cut a desolate figure after struggling to impress. The former Brighton star has yet to play a single Premier League minute since Pochettino took charge, and looks set for an exit.

Cucurella previously suggested that he wants to stay at Stamford Bridge and fight for his place, but it appears that a move away from the club could be beneficial for his career.

He was linked with a move to Manchester United on loan this summer, but the deal didn’t materialize. Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing him on loan in January, and a move back to Spain could appeal.

Dimarco on the radar

If Chelsea can sell Cucurella, Pochettino will target a new left-back and CalcioMercato says they are showing a keen interest in signing Dimarco.

The 25-year-old is a highly-rated left full-back who can play as a centre-back and is also capable of playing as a left-sided midfielder if needed.

Since joining the Nerazzurri in 2019, he has made over 100 appearances for the San Siro outfit. Calciomercato suggests that Chelsea could face strong competition from Premier League rivals Manchester City for his signature.

Dimarco has started the new campaign strongly. He has made six starts already, managing one goal and three assists in the Serie A. Chelsea are carefully monitoring his progress but the former Verona defender is only focussed on playing for Inter at the moment.

He has a contract at the Italian club until 2026 and the Nerazzurri are looking to renew his deal, so Chelsea could face a fight to lure him to West London if they formalise their interest.